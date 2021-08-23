Suspected thief dies in police custody in Chikwawa

A 30-year-old suspect, Boniface Phika, died in police custody on Saturday in Chikwawa, Nyasa Times has established.

Phika died in the afternoon hours. The National Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera, confirmed the development in an interview.

The community from which the suspect hailed from claim Phika was severely assaulted by the law enforcers while in custody.

But Kadadzera dismissed this, saying the suspect died while receiving treatment at the district hospital where he was hospitalized after feeling general body pain.

Kadadzera further asked the community to be calm while waiting for post mortem.

The suspect was arrested by Chapananga Police Unit for allegedly stealing K1.8 million.

