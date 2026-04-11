Suspicious Drone Incident Over Vice President’s Residence Sparks Security Concerns in Lilongwe

Security personnel attached to the Office of the First Vice President, Justice Jane Ansah, last night intercepted and captured an unidentified drone that was flying over the Vice President’s official residence in Lilongwe—a development that has triggered fresh concerns over the security of protected state installations.

Authorities have confirmed that the drone was detected operating within restricted airspace before security officers moved in to bring it down. The individual allegedly controlling the device was immediately apprehended at the scene and handed over to the Malawi Police Service for further investigation.

Spokesperson for the Vice President’s office, Richard Mveriwa, confirmed the incident, describing it as a serious breach of security protocol given the sensitivity of the area involved.

“The motive behind flying this drone is not yet known, but I should mention that the person who was controlling this drone has been apprehended by the security personnel,” Mveriwa said.

He added that the area is a designated protected zone where unauthorised aerial surveillance is strictly prohibited, raising immediate questions about intent and possible security implications.

“This is a protected area and drones are not allowed. That is why security officers acted swiftly to capture both the drone and the individual operating it,” he said, referring further inquiries to the Malawi Police Service.

At the time of reporting, police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo could not be reached for comment, while his deputy Alfred Chimthere was also unavailable, leaving key questions unanswered regarding the identity of the suspect, the purpose of the drone activity, and whether it was a targeted surveillance attempt or an isolated breach.

The incident has raised unease within security circles, given that it involved a high-level protected residence and the use of aerial technology capable of surveillance—prompting scrutiny over how the device was able to approach such a sensitive location undetected until interception.

Investigations are expected to establish whether the drone flight was accidental, exploratory, or part of a more coordinated intelligence-gathering attempt targeting a senior government official.

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