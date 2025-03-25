Sylvestre James Ayuba tells MCP: “Enough of the Nonsense! Leave Vitumbiko Mumba Alone!”

The disgraceful smear campaign against Vitumbiko Mumba within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is not just pathetic—it is outright treacherous. And what’s worse? The very people leading this vendetta against him are not outsiders or seasoned political heavyweights; they are young men just like him. Bitter, insecure, and terrified of being outshone, these political toddlers would rather watch MCP crumble into oblivion than see Mumba rise.

Let’s be honest—this is not about principles, policies, or party interests. This is about small-minded political cowards who cannot stomach the reality that a fresh face, a young, vibrant, and competent leader, could take center stage and expose their years of mediocrity.

The mentality of “iyeyo akhale ngati ndani?” is laughable, pathetic, and a clear indication of how far some people are willing to go just to protect their fragile egos.

But here’s the hard truth: MCP is sinking, and the only way out of this mess before September is a complete turnaround. And guess what? Mumba is that turnaround. He is not just an option; he is a necessity. Without him, the party might as well hand over power on a silver platter.

Unless there is a strategic alliance with a strong partner, Mumba is the most important piece of this puzzle, and no amount of petty jealousy or childish sabotage will change that fact.

So, let it be known—we are not here to serve your selfish interests or massage your fragile egos. No, boys! We are not here to entertain your tantrums. To hell with your envy! We see through your games, and we refuse to be manipulated by your pathetic “know-it-all” nonsense.

We will stand with Mumba, and we will fight alongside him through every political battle, every smear campaign, and every dirty trick you throw our way. We will not be bullied into submission. We are not loyal to individuals; we are loyal to the future of MCP. Our children will inherit a strong party—not your greed, not your stolen wealth, not your arrogance.

So let’s get one thing straight: MCP is bigger than any of you. If Kamuzu Banda himself was not above the party, who do you think you are? Stop this nonsense of thinking you are untouchable. You are nothing but power-hungry opportunists who have thrived on oppression, manipulation, and backstabbing.

But guess what? We are watching you. Every move. Every scheme. Every attempt to derail progress. And we will not sit back and let you destroy this party just because you fear Mumba’s brilliance. Enough is enough!

