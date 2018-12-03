Synod says no party colours at Chikulamayembe funeral: Mutharika to attend burial

Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP has told people who want to attend the funeral ceremony of the late powerful Tumbuka chief Chikulamayembe not to put on party colours.

General Secretary Levi Nyondo said this on Monday when the body of Paramount chief Chikulamayembe was taken from Mzuzu Central Hospital to his headquarters in Bolero Rumphi.

This is in preparation for the burial ceremony on Tuesday.

Nyondo said the late Paramount Chief was a member of men’s guild as such it will be an honor that even during his burial on Tuesday no one should be dressed in party regalia.

“No political party should wear party uniforms tomorrow at the funeral. The deceased was a CCAP member and a member of men’s guild therefore we want to see church uniforms only,” said Nyondo.

A cross section of Malawians, including politicians converged on Bolero to receive the remains of the chief and Nyondo gave a sermon.

“Jappie Mhango, Kenneth Sanga (of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party), Henry Mkandawire, Catherane Gotani (of the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party), Ackson Kalaile Banda (of Peoples Party), tell your people not to put on party colours,” he said.

He said the chief belonged to the CCAP and not to any of the political parties.

He further said only political party presidents will be allowed to speak at the burial ceremony, and no party representatives will be accorded room

“We want political party presidents only to speak at the funeral, we do not want representatives since the deceased was a Paramount Chief,” he said.

The Office of the President and Cabinet says Chikulamayembe burial will be accorded a full military honours.

The paramount chief died on November 29 at Mzuzu Central Hospital and would be interred tomorrow, Tuesday at his headquarters in Chilongozgi village in Bolero, Rumphi.

“His Excellency the president, professor Arthur Peter Mutharija, has directed that the late paramount chief Chikulamayembe be accorded a burial with military honours,” says a statement from OPC signed by Cliff Chinunda.

Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara said in a revised media statement that President Peter Mutharika will attend the funeral ceremony.

The Tumbuka Paramount Chief has had a “not quite cordial relationship” with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He is famous to have withdrawn his statement at a presidential rally when he endorsed Mutharika for the presidency in 2019 and later told people to vote in the election according to their own conscience.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe was born in 1932 and was appointed as Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in 1978, and he will be buried Tuesday December 4 at Bolero in Rumphi district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :