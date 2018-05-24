Tabitha Chawinga upbeat to win ‘Golden Boot’ in China

Malawi women’s football icon Tabitha Chawinga has expressed confidence of ermeging the 2018 Chinese Women’s Super League (CWSL) ‘Golden Boot Award’ winner.

Chawinga, who signed a two-year contract with the Chinese side Jiangsu Suning Club said her biggest dream for this year is to break a new record in her first season by scoring more goals and become top

goalscorer.

The former DD Sunshine and Swedish Knarsvedens IK star told Nyasa Times that she is fighting hard to fullfil her target at the same time assist her team to win trophies.

On Sunday Chawinga was on target whe she netted in two goals in a match which her team Jiangsu Suning won 5-2 against Henan FC and kept her top goalscorer dream alive.

Chawinga has now managed to score three goals in four matches and she is the second top goalscorer.

The current top scorer is leading with four goals.

“Am just praying to God so that I should not get involved in any injury otherwise my main target is to be crowned top goalscorer. I know it won’t be easy but winning this category in a new team and

league can be something very unique and remarkable so I will fight lungs out up to the end untill I win this award,” said Chawinga.

Soccer analyst Charles Nyirenda is quoted in the local press saying Chawinga had proved her worth in the Chinese Women’s Super League.

“Her moving to China provided her a challenge. Mind you, China’s women’s football is fast improving. They were recently ranked 17th by Fifa.

“We have also seen reputable names moving to China such as Brazilian forward Cristiane signing for Changchun and former Spain captain Vero Boquete.”

