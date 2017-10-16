Tanganyika saves Civil  Sporting  from Tigers jaws: Malawi TNM Super League

Civil’s Innocent Tanganyika’s 89th minute penalty saved his team to salvage a 1-1 draw against Azam Tigers in the second round of the TNM Super League played at Civo Stadium.

The two teams met 12 days ago at the same venue in a FISD Super League preliminary round in which Tigers won 5-4 on penalties

The game was briefly stopped towards the end when referee, Alfred Chilinda had awarded a penalty to Civil.

Tigers players led by vocal Nickson Mwase protested to the decision and they threatened to walk out but we told to return to the turf.

Today’s game had a fair share of drama at half time Civil’s keeper Tione Tembo and Tigers opposite number were seen shoving each, as Tembo was preventing Thole from going towards his goal on the northern side on suspicion of ‘juju’.

Stewards and Police officers were called in as Tigers players went in and surrounded Tembo and were seen removing objects from the goal line.

Civil’s Chikondi Chasowa had a chance in the ninth minute but he blasted over after being put through by Ignicious Makoloni.

Tigers responded quickly through Shisimbiwe Kanyika but his close range drive was saved by Tembo.

Two minutes to break, Civil’s Joseph Kachule’s effort hit the wood work and a rebound was connected wide by Chasowa at the mercy of Thole.

Tigers could have scored in 57th minute when Kanyika’s header hit the post.

Two minutes later, Tigers Bernard Palanda broke the deadlock after tapping in a loose ball after Civil’s defensive mix up.

Kachule’s direct free in the 63rd minute was fumbled by Thole for a corner kick.

Nine minutes to regulation, Tigers defender Mwase pulled down Tanganyika in the penalty box and referee Chilinda gave Civil a penalty.

Civil’s Tanganyika converted it by sending Thole diving wrong direction making it 1-1.

Seven minutes were added into the game but no goals were produced.

Civil’s Team Manager, Gabriel Chirwa admitted that Tigers has been tough to us this season.

He said it was tough game and we are lucky to have salvage a draw against them.

” We have been robbed of victory and the referee was not fair to us,” Tigers fan, Herbert Chibwe pointed out.

He said Tigers played as if they were playing at home today but we have been betrayed.

