Tay Grin named ambassador for Operation Smile Malawi

Malawi’s rapper Limbani Kalilani better known as Tay Grin has embraced a new role as ambassador for Operation Smile Malawi (OSM), an organisation that helps provide surgical services to children with cleft.

As Operation Smile Malawi ambassador, Tay Grin said his role will be to raise awareness about cleft and dthe activities of the charitable organisation.

“I am delighted to be part of this wonderful job that Operation Smile Malawi is doing. It is everyone’s responsibility to take care of children in our communities and I believe that those children born with defects deserve a better life too. The free services Operation Smile Malawi is providing have changed many children’s lives, I am calling on individuals and companies to contribute towards this noble cause,” he said.

The ‘Lubwa’ star has in the recent years become more involved in charitable activities. Among the many ambassadorial roles, Tay Grin is a He-For-She Campaigner. He has advocated for girls’ education by increasing awareness of the need to educate girls by among other things creating a conducing learning environment for girls.

Operation Smile Malawi strives to provide the ultimate care for children, particularly those living with cleft lip and cleft palate.

Tarang Makhecha, trustee of OSM, said considering Tay Grin’s fame they are hopeful that he can reach out to as many people as possible. “We are looking for people to help spread the word for us and Tay Grin is the ideal person for the drive. “We provide transport, food [nutrition] and the actual operation to the patients. After six months, we follow up with the patient to see how he or she is doing,” he said.

Operation Smile Malawi works hand in hand with local medical professionals from all over the country, the Malawi government, hospitals and other NGOs to create various models of safe and free surgical care for patients.

Tay Grin was this week was taken on a tour of OSM operating theatre at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (Qech) in Blantyre, the artist said he was overwhelmed by what the institution is doing to help children with cleft.

