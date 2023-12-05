Tchereni, Mkhutche optimistic about economic transformation through mid-year budget review

Economic and governance commentators have expressed optimism that the mid-year budget review could be an avenue for economic transformation for Malawi.

Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS)-based economist Associate Professor Betchani Tchereni and social and economic commentator, Wonderful Mkutche, were giving their separate analyses on the mid-year budget review currently underway at the Malawi Parliament in Lilongwe.

Tcheleni told the local media on Monday that the level of understanding among parliamentarians towards the deliberations is quite convincing.

On the other hand, Mkhutche said the mid-year budget review meeting gives hope for Malawi’s economic transformation.

He, however, recommended that legislators need to adequately fund key sectors like agriculture and tourism among others.

The review meeting, which started on 13 November 2023 and is expected to conclude this coming Friday, on 8 December 2023, saw this year’s national budget revised to K4.33 trillion from the previous K3.8 trillion.

