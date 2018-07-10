Teachers defraud Malawi govt through false claims on arrears

Teachers Union of Malawi (Tum) has sternly warned teachers who falsely claimed salary arrears in order to defraud the government yet they are not owed any money that they risk stiff disciplinary punishment.

Tum president Willie Malimba said some crooked teachers have claimed the salary arrears yet the government does not owe them any money in salary arrears.

“They applied for the salary arrears when in actual fact, they are not eligible to get. This is gross indiscipline and the ministry of Education will deal with such teachers severely because that is theft,” he said.

The planned sit in on Monday was cancelled after the government gave out K1.7 billion to councils for the salary arrears.

He said teachers should be exemplary and must not defraud the government and must put their hands off from money they are not entitled.

In Malawi, teachers and the police are the least paid civil servants.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :