Teams to use up to 6 substitutes in Malawi TNM Super League

Teams in the country’s top flight league which is sponsored by TNM, are privileged to use up to six substitutes in their matches but to be slotted in, only three times.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved use of five substitutes in competitions organised by FIFA and CAF and six in national leagues.

In games played last weekend, several teams like Nyasa Big Bullets, Civo Service United and Mzuzu Warriors used more than three players coming off the bench.

Referees Instructor, Duncan Lengani, has confirmed IFAB’s approval on the use of six substitutes.

“The substitution rule has been revisited by IFAB because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was felt that players would be experiencing intense exhaustion and there would be need for resting some if a team feels so.

“The six substitutes can however not replace others one by one six times. The six can get onto the field of play thrice as three pairs or twice in threes. But if a team makes substitutions at half time, the team still has that slot of making permutations thrice.

“ IFAB saw that if the six players are to get onto the field of play one at a time, play would be disrupted much and time would be wasted unnecessarily. Therefore, teams and referees should understand this and use this opportunity accordingly,” explained Lengani.

This arrangement will be effective in 2020 and 2021.

