TECHNET to help catalyze development in local councils

Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) operationalized and launched its Technical Managers Network (TECHNET), which comprises directors of planning and development (DPDs) and directors of public works (DPWs) from local councils to help catalyze development in the councils.

The launch, which took place on Monday in Salima, brought together DPDs and DPWs from all the 35 local authorities and was financed by several partners of MALGA, including UNICEF, National Water Resources Authority (NWRA) and NBS Bank, among others.

The TECHNET launch and first ever elective conference and joint planning meeting was held under the theme: Towards wealth-creating, self-reliant and resilient Infrastructure Local Government Authorities.

MALGA Executive Director, Hadrod Zeru Mkandawire, said the network is critical for “these cadres of experts form the engine for development at local level”.

He added the technical managers will, therefore, help the association to generate technical evidence that would inform and influence policies at the national level.

“One cadre of the experts is for planning while another one is for execution. So, for MALGA to influence policy at national level, we need effective implementation and execution of development projects.

“The network will also act as a community of practice for these experts to share best practices, success stories and challenges, leading to enhancement of their performances in the councils.

“We noted gaps and mismatches between practice, policy formulation and implementation, hence the operationalization of this collective body, which is already established under the MALGA constitution”.

Speaking on behalf of the partners, National Water Resources Authority (NWRA) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dwight Kambuku, welcomed the launch of the network, adding NWRA will be engaging the platform and local authorities on issues hinging on its mandate.

“The message is that local authorities should be entry points for anything water resource. They should be our ambassadors, for we cannot be everywhere. Water users should be able to get technical advice at a council, the same advice they would get if they visit NWRA office”.

Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Dr. Esmie Kainja, concurred with Kambuku, adding the network is a springboard for development, especially now when the country is implementing the Malawi 2063 vision.

“It is a platform for discussion and agreeing on evidence based policy dialogue, bringing on the table real issues of development, which will lead to improved standards especially in quality of designs and standards for infrastructure”.

Other financers of TECHNET launch included: NGO Regulatory Authority, Innobuild and Infraworks.

MALGA—an umbrella body of all local government authorities in Malawi—has these other technical networks, namely; MAGNET, FINET and HESNET.

The networks are aimed at strengthening the association’s evidence-based policy dialogue, advocacy work and peer learning. Their membership is drawn from the directorates of the local government authorities.

