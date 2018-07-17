Teen boy commits suicide after parents rejects his decision to marry sweetheart

An 18 year old form one student in Chikhwawa has hanged himself to death after his parents rejected his wish to marry his girlfriend.

Police spokesperson in the district Foster Benjamin said the boy had always pestered his parents so that he quits school and marry his long time girlfriend.

“However, his parents told him to finish his education first and that he was too going to marry so he did not like this, he just decided to take away his life,” he said.

He said postmortem showed that he died of suffocation.

Gruesome murder

In Ntchisi, police are looking for Yona Daniyela who allegedly killed his three year old step son and took off his private parts and neck.

Police in the district say Daniyela then burned the body of the boy and run away.

His body was discovered on Tuesday morning.

