Teen boy rapes 80-year-old granny, arrested

A 17-year-old boy at Mponela in Dowa district is in police custody for allegedly raping an 80-year-old woman.

The district police mouthpiece Kaitano Lubrino said the development occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a nearby bush where the victim (name withheld) was fetching firewood.

According to the victim, she was grabbed and forced down by the boy whose name is also withheld. Despite shouting for a rescue, she ended up being raped.

She later reported the development to Village Headman Kandiwo under Senior Chief Kayembe who referred the matter to Nambuma Police Unit.

Police sent her to Nambuma Health Centre for medical examinations where the case was confirmed positive.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the young boy and will appear before court soon to answer a case of rape contrary to Section 132 of the Penal code once investigations are over.

The law prohibits any person to have unlawful carnal knowledge of any woman or girl, without her consent, or with her consent if the consent is obtained by force or means of threats or intimidation of any kind, or by fear of bodily harm.

