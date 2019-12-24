Teenboy  assaulted to death in Nkhotakota

December 24, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

A form-two-student of Nkhotakota Private Secondary School has died in the wee hours of Sunday December 22, after being mercilessly assaulted two-days-ago.

According to Nkhotakota Police Public Relations Officer, Williams Kaponda, the deceased identified as Harold Ching’ondo, 17,  was assaulted  during the night of 19-20 December at Nkhotakota Boma.

Kaponda said it is alleged that, the deceased assaulted a friend in disagreement and then the relatives of the victim  also assaulted him in revenge.

“During the assault , Ching’ondo sustained a wound on his head that led to his death two days later,” he said.

Postmortem done at Nkhotakota District Hospital  has since revealed that the death was caused due to head injuries.

In a related development, on Thursday December 19 night,  Maulidi Lyson, 35, was found dead at Mphangano Trading Centre on M5 road.

According to  postmortem results, it has been established that the deceased was killed somewhere and dumped on the road.

Meanwhile, police in the district have since launched  man-hunt  in order to  arrest  the perpetrators.

The deceased Harold Ching’ondo, 17, and Maulidi Lyson, 35, untill their deaths hailed from Kamange village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi and Chambwe village in the area of Traditional Authority Mphonde respectively both from Nkhotakota district.

