Thandika Mkandawire dies: Tributes pour on accomplished Malawi scholar

Malawian accomplished scholar Thandika Mkandawire has died after an illness in London.

Mkandawire was professor of African Development at the London School of Economics.

A former Director of the United Nations Research Institute for Social Development , Mkandawire was the first person to take on the new position of Chair in African Development at the London School of Economics.

A Swedish national of Malawian origin, Mkandawire was an economist with many years’ experience in the promotion of comparative research on development issues.

Leading international academics and Malawians expressed their sorrow of the scholar with the finest of intellects and, above all, a thoroughly decent man.

A UK-based Malawian commentator on social media, Mzondi Lungu mourned the death of the accomplished economist, saying “ we met in London on a number of social events, you were always passionate about African development. May your soul rest in peace.”

In a Facebook post, former presidential aide Bright Malopa described Mkandawire’s death as a loss, saying he will forever remain alive through his academic works.

Malopa in tribute to Mkandawire, wrote: “ A humble man with a scholastic memory of an elephant who more finely horned easy topics into intellectual capital through research and scholary works of global repute.”

Responding to Malopa’s Facebook post, Maloto Nyirenda said Mkandawire was “an inspiration figure to our generations.

Mkandawire published broadly on the social sciences in Africa and on problems of policy-making, adjustment and democratisation; also served as Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Development Research in Copenhagen and has taught at the Universities of Stockholm and Zimbabwe.

He held the Olof Palme Professor for Peace with the Institute for Future Studies in Stockholm.

Mkandawire studied economics at Ohio State University and the University of Stockholm. He holds a Doctorate in Letters from Rhodes University.

He did his Secondary studies at Zomba Catholic Secondary School.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :