The Delegation Debate: Is Mutharika Sidelining His Vice Presidents or Preparing the DPP for the Future?

I am simply speaking my mind.

Whether one supports the DPP or not, there is one reality that almost everyone understands: this is a transition period for the Democratic Progressive Party.

His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has served the maximum constitutional terms available to him. Like any leader approaching the end of a political journey, he is undoubtedly thinking about the future. He is thinking about what kind of party he will leave behind. He is thinking about whether the DPP will remain strong, united, and capable of representing the aspirations of Malawians long after he leaves the political stage.

That is why I believe many people may be misunderstanding the President’s recent delegations.

Over the past months, we have seen President Mutharika delegate a number of senior leaders to represent him at important national and international engagements.

Minister of Agriculture Roza Mbilizi represented him at the opening of the tobacco marketing season. Joseph Mwanamvekha represented him during Chilembwe Day commemorations in Chiradzulu. George Chaponda has represented him at regional and international forums, including engagements under the African Union and SADC, and recently in Kenya. Jappie Mhango represented him during Martyrs Day commemorations. Charles Mhango SC represented him at the funeral of a senior Livingstonia Synod reverend in the Northern Region. Alfred Gangata represented him during Kamuzu Day celebrations. Bright Msaka represented him in Nsipe. Even the Chief Secretary to Government has represented the President at various official functions.

Some people see these delegations and immediately conclude that certain individuals are being sidelined. I see something different. I see a President preparing others for leadership.

People must remember that before Arthur Peter Mutharika became President, he was first a political leader building and sustaining a movement. During those difficult years in opposition, there were individuals who stood beside him when victory was uncertain. They travelled the country with him. They defended the party. They carried messages on his behalf. They represented him at meetings and events when he could not attend personally.

Names such as George Chaponda, Jappie Mhango, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Bright Msaka, Alfred Gangata, Ben Phiri, Mark Botomani, Shadrick Namalomba, Clement Chiwaya Mathanga, Mary Mukhito, Apostle Khoviwa and many others became trusted lieutenants in that journey.

These are not strangers to him.

They are people whose loyalty and capability were tested over many years.

It should therefore not surprise anyone that President Mutharika continues to trust them with important assignments today.

Trust is built over time.

Leadership succession is also built over time.

In my view, the President may well be sending a message that the DPP possesses capable leaders who can carry responsibility at national, regional and international levels. He may be demonstrating that the party’s future does not begin and end with Arthur Peter Mutharika.

That is an important message for any political organisation preparing for life beyond its founding generation of leaders.

Of course, there are questions surrounding the role of Vice President Rt. Hon. Dr. Jane Ansah.

But it is also true that Dr. Ansah occupies a unique position. She is Vice President of the Republic, yet she is not part of the DPP’s internal party structure. She does not sit in the Central Executive Committee and is not directly involved in many of the internal political processes through which party strategy and mobilisation are coordinated.

Whether one agrees with it or not, party politics often operates differently from government administration.

Political parties are sustained through relationships, structures, networks and years of organisational work.

When President Mutharika delegates party stalwarts to national assignments, he may be doing more than simply filling a protocol requirement. He may be strengthening relationships between senior leadership and grassroots structures across the country.

This becomes even more important when viewed in the context of the President’s austerity measures.

Unlike previous administrations, President Mutharika has significantly reduced the frequency of public rallies and large political gatherings. While this may be prudent from a governance and cost-management perspective, it naturally limits opportunities for direct interaction between party leaders and supporters.

Delegating senior ministers and party leaders to official functions may therefore serve a dual purpose.

They represent the President on government business while simultaneously maintaining contact with party structures on the ground.

When these leaders travel, they often meet district committees, traditional leaders, local party officials and ordinary supporters. They listen to concerns, communicate policy positions and reinforce organisational cohesion.

In many ways, these assignments become extensions of party-building efforts.

Perhaps that is what we are witnessing. Perhaps the President is not merely delegating duties. Perhaps he is consciously investing in the future leadership of the DPP. Perhaps he is preparing a generation of leaders who will carry the party forward when he is no longer at the helm.

Whether one agrees with that strategy or not, it is a perspective worth considering before rushing to conclusions.

Sometimes what appears to be exclusion may, from another angle, be succession planning.

And sometimes what appears to be a snub may actually be a President trying to ensure that the political movement he built survives beyond him.

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