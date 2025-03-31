The High Court speaks: No more delays, No more excuses

For over a decade, families in Kanyika have sought compensation. The High Court has now ordered Globe Metals and Mining Limited to pay up. This shows that corporate wrongdoing will no longer be ignored.

The Court is starting hearings in Mzuzu to give compensation to families affected by mining. This is a big win for community rights. It ends a long fight for justice and shows the importance of companies following the law.

In October 2024, Justice Maureen Kondondwe ruled against the Australia-based company. They failed to pay locals displaced by the Kanyika Niobium Project.

“The affected people have waited long enough. Justice delayed is justice denied, and this court will not allow corporate negligence to go unchecked,” Justice Kondondwe declared.

This ruling shows Malawi’s commitment to making sure foreign investors follow the law. For over 12 years, Kanyika’s people have been fighting for compensation after losing their land to mining.

The dispute started in 2012 when Globe Metals and Mining agreed to mine niobium with the Malawian government. But, dozens of families were displaced without getting the compensation they were promised.

“We lost our homes, our farmland, and our livelihoods, yet the company continued operating as if we did not exist,” a Villager said in court.

Kanyika residents, led by traditional leaders and civil society, have demanded justice for over a decade.

The Kanyika Mine is rich in niobium, tantalum, uranium, and zircon. Most Niobium is used in steel, and demand for it has doubled in the last 20 years.

When the Mine starts, it will produce Niobium and Tantalum powders. These are important for making stronger steel, which is in high demand worldwide.

But, the mine’s development has been marred by the suffering of local families. Globe Metals and Mining has denied any wrongdoing, blaming delays on administrative issues and legal complexities.

However, Justice Kondondwe disagreed, saying the company had enough time to meet its obligations but failed to do so.

“Corporate social responsibility isn’t optional—it’s a legal duty and a moral imperative. The people of Kanyika deserve fair treatment and restitution for the hardships they have endured,” the judge asserted.

Now, the focus is on how and when compensation will be given. Many in Kanyika are still cautious, saying true justice will only be served when payments are made.

This case shows that corporate interests must not harm human dignity. The people of Kanyika fought for justice, and after years, the courts have finally given it to them.

