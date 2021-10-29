The Malawi UK Military Community to join Royal British Legion’s London Poppy Day Appeal 21

The Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCo) will on 4 November, 2021, join other service personnel in collecting donations for the Royal British Legion (RBL).

MUMCo is a network of British soldiers of Malawi heritage, which conducts events for the benefit of communities in the UK and in Malawi.

RBL is one of the leading charities helping service men and women past and present, including their families in the UK.

Speaking on behalf of MUMCo, the group’s Communications Director Sergeant Chimwemwe Musicha said, “Armed service families, in particular, play a large part in this year’s Poppy Appeal, an event where the RBL collects donations around the UK. We felt it is important to collect for this worthwhile cause, as a community greatly value the support of RBL.”

Commenting on the day’s event, MUMCo chairperson Sheila Tobie Banda added that, “The community has particularly been honoured to have been offered its own stations to collect from in London including some of the well-recognized stations on the Underground Network. This will greatly enhance our efforts as these are some of the busiest places in the world’s renowned City of London.”

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, MUMCo members ran, walked and cycled 7, 000 miles, representing an approximate distance from UK to Malawi, to raise a target of £7, 000 to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers in Malawi.

The challenge also dubbed 7, 000 for 7, 000 raised in excess of £8, 000 surpassing its original target, which was subsequently donated to Malawi Health workers in Dedza and Mwanza districts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!