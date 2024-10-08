The ugly side of MAFCO players

MAFCO Football Club has made headlines again for wrong reasons following brutal stomping on Wongani Lungu for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets as he lay down injured in an off-ball situation during a TNM Super League match at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre last Sunday.

A video clip circulating on social media is showing the trio of Blessings Chandiyang’ana, Duncan Mwale and Vitumbiko Phiri brutally roughing up Lungu.

Captain for MAFCO FC, Paul Ndhlovu, took to facebook offering an apology which many soccer followers described as childish and unremorseful. “We are sorry to the Bullets family and Wongani Lungu as well on what happened during our match. As Captain, I really feel it was bad. Being a leader in the field of play, I was supposed to control the tempers for my players as well, but it happens in football, we are one. Wish him a quick recovery,” wrote Ndlovu.

The club then issued a media statement condemning the act of its players.

“MAFCO FC wishes to condemn in strongest terms the conduct of its players Blessings Chandiyang’ana, Duncan Mwale and Vitumbiko Phiri for unsportsman conduct on Wongani Lungu.. MAFCO FC will take full responsibility of the players’ actions and will take disciplinary action within the confines of applicable rules and regulations,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, Bullets have lodged a complaint with the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and SULOM have responded with a promise to take appropriate disciplinary action.

“SULOM strongly condemns such acts, and any forms of unsporting behaviour in the league. Football is built under the tenets of fair play and respect.

“AS league administrators, we have taken note and reviewed the video plus images of this unsporting behaviour and will take appropriate disciplinary action against the perpetrators,” reads part of SULOM’s press statement.

Some quarters observed that referee Shaibu Kassim who took charge of the match between Bullets and MAFCO failed to stamp his authority over the players on the field of play. To this effect, General Secretary for National Referees Association, Chris Kalichero, has told the local media that the referees’ body is waiting for the Match Assessor’s report to see if Kassim was at fault.

“We are aware of this issue. Every match does have an assessor. We will look into the Match Assessor’s report and see what we can do,” said Kalichero.

Now this is not the first or second time that MAFCO players are involved in this kind of unsporting behaviour. Nyasa Times witnessed an incident where players and officials of the club snatched and broke a mobile phone of a sports journalist at Mzuzu Stadium some four seasons ago because the journalist, Madalitso Phiri, was taking photos of their ugly scenes as they tried to beat officiating personnel.

In the 2022 season, former coach for Ekwendeni Hammers (now Mzuzu City Hammers), Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, lamented what he called career threatening play by MAFCO players. Mwafulirwa told Nyasa Times on Sunday 27th March, 2022 at Mzuzu Stadium after a game that ended 2-2 between his side and the visiting Salima based soldiers that MAFCO should be placed in its own special league other than the TNM Super League because of its dangerous play characterised by numerous career-threatening tackles.

In the game, MAFCO’s Ted Kalinda was seen beating a Hammers player in the 71st minute, knocking him down in an off-ball situation and referee David Chinoko did not hesitate to show him a red card.

“MAFCO have brilliant players in their captain Paul Ndlovu and Nochard Chimbalanga but the rest are ruthless animals. I think SULOM should find a special league for MAFCO..,” said coach Mwafulirwa on the day.

The soccer fraternity is waiting patiently to see the outcome of this whole incident that took place at Kamuzu Stadium.

