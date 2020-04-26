Think tank Mwapata launches study on Covid-19 effects in Malawi

Malawi Agricultural Policy Advancement and Transformation Agenda (Mwapata) Institute have announced the launch study on impact of Covid-19 towards Malawi’s agro-food system.

Mwapata’s executive director Dr Sloans Chimatiro said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that the study will give the actual picture on the ground for government good planning purposes.

“Government needs evidence-based guidance to quickly design policies that effectively mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 that threaten to disrupt supply chains and livelihoods.

“This is likely to result in strained livelihoods in both the rural and urban areas, higher food prices, and severe economic fallout of employees in the agricultural sector,” observes Chimatiro.

The institute plays a leading role in identifying strategies that will improve the investment climate, as well as promote agricultural diversification for improving living standards.

MwAPATA Institute’s study also will help at assessing effects of the pandemic on agri-food systems, how players along the agricultural value chains are being affected or likely to be affected, as well as examining the enduring effects of the pandemic.

According to Chimatiro, the study will be in three phases.

“The first phase will involve compilation of COVID-19 facts in Malawi; Government policy responses (washing of hands, physical/social distancing, lockdowns, etc.); potential effects of the diseases and the response measures; assessment of the potential fiscal responses (e.g. through safety nets) and budgetary implications; vulnerability factors- aspects that are likely to exacerbate the impacts of COVID-19; and resilience factors—features that are likely to help the country or minimize the adverse effects of the pandemic.

“The report from the first phase will be shared with the media in about two to three weeks’ time,” reads part of the statement.

The statement adds: “The second stage will be based on telephone interviews with a cross-section of major players in along the agricultural value chains to capture their voices and gather evidence on how they are being affected by COVID19.

“The results from this phase are expected by mid-June 2020. The third phase of this study will assess the longer-term impacts of the pandemic and propose evidence-based response strategies”.

As a local think tank, MwaPATA aims to support an emerging cadre of policy experts in defining processes that strengthens Malawi’s capacity to consider, determine and implement effective reforms in the wider agri-food system.

It works in close collaboration with the National Planning Commission (NPC) of Malawi, the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), and Michigan State University (USA).

MwAPATA Institute is an independent agricultural policy think tank that is engaging the government of Malawi, Private Sector, and the Civil Society Stakeholders in a program of applied policy analysis, outreach, capacity building, and policy coordination.

