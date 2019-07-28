Thugs gun down Gulewamkulu: Malawi police say ‘investigating’

Unknown assailants have gun down Gulewamkulu the Chewa traditional masked dancer at Nathanje in Lilongwe, raising fears that the current political crisis might be turning worse.

Lilongwe police station spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula has confirmed the incident, saying the gule wamkulu dancer, is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“The assailants came in a vehicle without a registration number, shot the gule wamkulu and sped away,” said Dandaula.

He said the incident has shocked village elders and people surrounding the area.

Dandaula said the police have intensified investigations on the issue.

He said the law enforcers are yet to establish the shooting of the gulewamkulu.

Gulewamkulu is a protected tradition and culture under Unicef.

Due to the overlapping trends and challenges in the social realm, dances like gule wamkulu are being used as weapon for social change which is helping to disseminate critical messages and change people’s behavioural attitudes towards different issues.

