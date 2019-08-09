Thugs petrol-bomb Mia offices 

The offices of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia in Blantyre were fire-bombed by suspected pro-government militants.

The attack happened in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Photos taken at the scene show windows smashed and burnt debris on the floor.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, MCP Mia Abida confirmed that their offices have been torched down.

Abida commended Alpha Security Company for helping extinguishing the fire.

Fire-fighters were called to the scene of the incident but all property in the office had been damaged by the time they arrived.

On Thursday, Mia was at the High Court in Lilongwe where the Constitutional Court started hearing the presidential election results dispute case.

Last month, thugs also burnt down the Southern Region offices of the MCP.

The arson attacks are happening amid protests against the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections.

The demonstrations are usually characterised by acts of lawlessness such as looting and burning of property.

Just recently a house belonging to MCP parliamentarian and director of youth Richard Chimwendo was also torched by unknown people at his village in Dowa East.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been blamed for the arson at the house which is located at Kanyenyive in Mvera Dowa.

When contacted by Nyasa Times, DPP spokesman Nicholas Dausi who is also Minister of Homeland Security said he could not comment.

“Aaaaaaaa anthu akuti chani? Aaaaaaa no comment ask the Police” said Dausi.

