ThumbsUp League launched with pomp, fanfare

The Southern Region ThumbsUp Football league was launched on Saturday at Nsanje Youth Centre ground with pomp and fanfare.

Rab Processors Group of Company, who produces ThumbsUp soft drink, sponsors the league to the tune of k15 million.

Chairperson for SRFA Raphael Humba said he was delighted that two teams from the Shire Valley, will also take part in the league.

He said: “This is a good development to us and of course people in the Shire Valley are looking forward to watching exciting matches.

“All these things are happening because our sponsors are committed in supporting the league. We are promising that we will not disappoint them in any way but to help in making the ThumbsUp product a household name.”

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gift Gunda commended Rab Processors for sponsoring which will help to develop the sports in the region.

Gunda further urged people in the country to continue buying Rab Processors products so that the company should continue sponsoring the league.

Rab Processors Communications Manager Andrew Lulker expressed happiness for launching the league in the Shire Valley district of Nsanje.

He said they have high expectations that bringing the game in Chikwawa and Nsanje will enable people from these districts to buy their products.

During the launch, Bangwe All Stars collected their first maximum points after beating hosts Bangula United 1-0.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!