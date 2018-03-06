Thyolo Secondary School alumni back to alma mater to help

School alumni associations have the capacity to develop education in the country by helping their former schools in solving some of the challenges they face.

The chairperson of Thyolo Secondary School Alumni, Dr. Davies Lanjesi said this on Monday at Thyolo Secondary School when the school’s former students visited and interacted with current students at the school.

“Government cannot solve all the challenges that the schools face. The former students of secondary schools have the capacity to develop their former schools by helping the schools with different items and projects,” said Lanjesi.

The chairperson said it was sad that the responsibility of developing education is left to government alone yet the alumni can play a role as a way of giving back to the schools that shaped them to be what they are today.

“As a way of appreciating what the school did for us, among other things, we installed water tanks, we have a bursary for needy students and we are will install a solar powered electricity system,” said he.

During the visit, the alumni rewarded outstanding teachers and best student performers for 2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education Examinations, where the most outstanding boy who scored 11 points went away with a K100, 000 cash and two cartons of laundry and bathing soap.

In an interview, head master for the school, Isaac Longwe, said the alumni’s gesture was very commendable as it would boost teachers’ morale as well as that of students at the school.

“These people have done a lot for the school. They motivate us as teachers and the students too. They help us with materials that the school couldn’t have managed to buy on its own,” said Longwe.

He said since the alumni started visiting the school, there are several changes that the school has registered.

As part of their plans, Thyolo Secondary School Alumni will build a two storey hostel that would accommodate over a hundred students, whose design was shared to all to appreciate.

