Tiffany Milanzie to represent Malawi at Miss Pan-African beauty contest

A Malawi Institute of Journalism student Tiffany Milanzie will represent Malawi at this years Miss Pan African Queen (MPAQ) international pageant in Nigeria.

Miss Pan African Queen International Beauty Pageant is a pageant that is aimed at empowering the African woman and it’s open to models of all sizes and shape.

Milanzie is among the 34 girls who will contest for the title on November 2.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Milanzie said the title provides a platform to carry out duties which include helping end gender based violence by working with various organizations and attending events and charity work when required.

Among other things, Milanzie said MPAQ has been able to offer scholarships to girls from different African countries “so with me at the helm, I believe a lot of girls from Malawi will benefit a lot.”

She added: “ I also plan to offer free trainings, counseling, health care, small scale business loans and many other projects that can reach to African girls and women so that they can be empowered.”

However, all is not rosy for the 21 year old to participate at the contest due to lack of sponsorship to cater for travelling expenses.

“I am supposed to leave for Nigeria on by October 26 and return home on November 10, for the whole trip I will need to raise about K1.4 million. So I will be very thankful if some well wishers come in to help,” said Milanzie.

She works for Shake Solutions as Public Relations Representative and president for Menstrual Health Movement (MHM).

For financial assistance, well wishers are supposed to deposit money through Standard Bank Account number 0073057005188101, Liness Tiffany Milanzie, Capital City Branch.

Currently, online voting is in process and people can vote through https://vantle.ph/pageants/73.

Milanzie was chosen to represent the country after undergoing critical auditions that focused on someone who is self motivated, open to public speaking, good at serving others and a role model to young girls.

