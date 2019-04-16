Tiga Babies crowned Alliance Capital U-20 Champs

Tiga Babies were crowned champions of the Alliance Capital Under-20 Netball League on Saturday after walloping Ngumbe with 26-6 baskets in an exciting encounter at Blantyre Youth Centre.

Tiga coached by their senior coach Peace Chawinga-Kaluwa received K500 000, while Ngumbe which comes from Blantyre Rural went home with K300 000.

For Tiga Babies to reach this far, they won all their matches starting with the one against Mwanza with 35-8 baskets. The also beat Mulanje 39-6 baskets and Thyolo 12-4 baskets.

In his remarks, Alliance Capital Limited Marketing Officer , Rowland Mwalweni explained that their company as an asset management that provides investment management services like money market brokerage and pension funds management they thought it wise to give out to the public through sponsoring this tournament.

Mwalweni said this is not the first time for their company to be involved in sports, as they also sponsored junior golf.

“Today we honored our commitment to support the Under 20 netball League and we are proud because for the Queens to do well we need to start developing the game from the grass root level,” he said.

Netball Association of Malawi President, Khungekile Matiya thanked Southern Region Netball League committee for holding such a tournament aimed at promoting grassroots netball.

Matiya encouraged the young girls to work hard in school and indulge in good behavior if they want to reach far with their netball career.

“You must also continue playing netball in your respective districts. Train hard and make sure you practice the game frequently by not waiting for big tournaments like this only,” said Matiya.

She also hailed Alliance Capital Limited for always bankrolling money in netball.

She however, urged other companies to follow suit by sponsoring th e game which involve Under 18, 20 and 23.

Southern Region Netball League General Secretary, Charity Gondwe also saluted Alliance Capital for sponsoring the League and emphasized that they want the League to be run every year.

“All what we ask our companies is that come forward to sponsor this League because this is where talent is tapped,” she said.

There were also individual awards after the tournament and the best attacker went to Sophie Chimpokela from Nsanje, while ZinenaniMalinki from Blantyre Rural was voted the best defender.

Best Shooter went to Emily Kapalamula from Mwanza, while overall player of the tournament went to Grace Msulira of Blantyre Urban.

