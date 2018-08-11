Tigers dent Silver Strikers title hopes with win: Malawi TNM Super League

Azam Tigers came from behind to beat Silver Strikers 2-1 in the TNM Super League on Saturday as second-half goals from Luke Chima and Boston Kabango denied the bankers to close the gap with leaders Nyasa Big Bullets.

Bullets,who are on the summit table have 35 points from 15 games and any victory on Sunday against Nchalo United will increase the gap with the bankers.

The bankers have 32 points from 16 games,closely followed by Be Forward Wanderers who beat Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 on Saturday.

The Nomads are on third position with 31 points from 16 games.

Back in Mulanje, victory for the Kau Kau boys means they have moved to sixth place with 26 points.

The visitors took the lead through Khuda Muyaba who slotted the ball neatly beneath Azam Tigers goalkeeper.

The home side equalised in the second half through luke Chima before former Wanderers defender Boston Kabango put the home side ahead with his first goal of the season.

Azam Tigers technical director Robin Alufandika praised Kabango , who joined the club from Wanderers this year, for putting the home side back in control of the game.

“Kabango was decisive today,” he told reporters. “He has convinced everybody that he is a good player, and overall when you see the quality of his performance today, you see hope of more good results.”

Silver Strikers team manager Francis Songo was keen to take away positives from the game, picking out the creative play of his troops.

“We were always in the game, right up until the second half when we went to sleep,” he said.

