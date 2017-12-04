Tigers gives up on Top 8 finish: Malawi TNM Super League

Azam Tigers flamboyant Technical Director Robin ‘Abambo’ Alufandika has given up on his side’s dream of finishing in the top eight of the 2017-18 TNM Super League Season.

Alufandika’s side find themselves in position 11 with only a single game to wind up the season.

Their dream was completely shuttered on Sunday following a 2-1 defeat to Kamuzu Barracks at the Chilomoni Stadium in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

They sit eight points behind the current occupants of position eight-Kamuzu Barracks.

They also have Red Lions and Mzuni FC above them and mathematically, the three points remaining will have no any impact.

Speaking after Sunday’s defeat, Alufandika described the development as ‘disappointing’.

“This is the end of the road for us and it is very disappointing that we will not feature in next year’s Airtel Top 8 Cup Competition” Alufandika said.

“We had some shortfalls of which we took time to react on and obviously our supporters will greatly miss us in the Top 8” he added.

According to Alufandika, this is a huge blow as they are in a process of seeking sponsorship.

“We are in the process of looking for sponsorship and this might really affect us” he admitted.

This will be the first time for Tigers to finish outside the Top 8 on the log table of the elite league.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :