Tilitonse Foundation commits to improve urban governance

Tilitonse foundation has awarded over K500 million to four grant partners to assist them in implementing projects to enhance urban governance and management in Malawi.

The award ceremony, which took place on Friday in Lilongwe, was under the theme ‘Functional Cities and Towns are Possible: Role of Good Governance in Urban Management’.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chief Director for Ministry of Local government, Esmie Kainja applauded the organisation for continued support to government development agendas.

“Due to urban population growth, people moving from rural areas to towns seeking income job opportunities, has resulted into increase in congestion, so we have seen a number of issues arise from that,” said Kainja.

Kainja described some of the emerging issues as social exclusion looking at how the poor, youth and women access the services.

“We have witnessed an increase in public health challenges of communicable diseases. So these are the effects of failing to manage and provide good governance to cities.

“The grants will also go towards waste management which is a top priority for government to ensure that our cities are clean,” said Kainja.

Tilitonse Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robert White, said they are targeting city councils and urban areas to support urban management.

“We are focusing on mainly three areas namely waste management, urban governance and lastly revenue generation and utilisation which are all aspects we would like to see improve in our city councils,” he stated.

On his part, Nkhadze Alive Youth Organization (NAYORG) Executive Director Charles Sineta, said they would utilise the grant efficiently to improve waste management and promote revenue generating activities in Mangochi.

NAYORG is one of the four organisations that will benefit from the fund.

The project will be implemented in Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Blantyre and Mangochi.

