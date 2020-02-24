Timely warning to Malawians from Sierra Leone

Omar Williams from Sierra Leone has this to tell Malawians:

I don’t think you guys know what you are playing with. You can call each other names and laugh about it now because some support DPP and some MCP or UTM, but, when you end up inciting hate here as I read through your posts here and a real civil war starts in your country you will regret what you are doing now.

Your religious and political leaders are trying to divide you between political lines and you are helping them do that rather than standing up and say we are all Malawians never mind our tribe, region or religion. That’s the only stand that will save your blessed nation. The foreign powers pushing the government to take certain decisions will abandon you when you start killing one another and reject you from running to their countries so be careful.

Our 11 year war in Sierra Leone was not even based on religious or tribal difference and see what we did to our country. The worst conflicts are those based on tribal and religious differences. See Central Africa, Bosnia, South Sudan and Rwanda. To have a better knowledge of this, please watch the documentary/movie called _”Hotel Rwanda”_ or _”Sometime in April”._ My heart bleeds when I read what you guys are saying because I know what this will lead to. _*You will be the losers all of you whether Christian, Muslim, Chewa or Lomwe.*_ Stand as one and save your nation together because you have only one Malawi that has the potential to lead Africa.”