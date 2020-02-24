Timely warning to Malawians from Sierra Leone
Omar Williams from Sierra Leone has this to tell Malawians:
I don’t think you guys know what you are playing with. You can call each other names and laugh about it now because some support DPP and some MCP or UTM, but, when you end up inciting hate here as I read through your posts here and a real civil war starts in your country you will regret what you are doing now.
Your religious and political leaders are trying to divide you between political lines and you are helping them do that rather than standing up and say we are all Malawians never mind our tribe, region or religion. That’s the only stand that will save your blessed nation. The foreign powers pushing the government to take certain decisions will abandon you when you start killing one another and reject you from running to their countries so be careful.
Our 11 year war in Sierra Leone was not even based on religious or tribal difference and see what we did to our country. The worst conflicts are those based on tribal and religious differences. See Central Africa, Bosnia, South Sudan and Rwanda. To have a better knowledge of this, please watch the documentary/movie called _”Hotel Rwanda”_ or _”Sometime in April”._ My heart bleeds when I read what you guys are saying because I know what this will lead to. _*You will be the losers all of you whether Christian, Muslim, Chewa or Lomwe.*_ Stand as one and save your nation together because you have only one Malawi that has the potential to lead Africa.”
Iwe kuuona ngati akunama. Amene amafuna zophopholana muno muMW ndi akumpoto
I am waiting for the civil war. There is a good reason they call it ‘civil’. Whoever came up with that name.
Thanks so much but it’s our sincere pray that this does not happen to us here in Malawi – Malawians do not know how to fight/shot with a gun they like fighting with a hoe in their gardens, our differences are not all that big we just diffetr in politics and we tolarate each other in our religion everyone is free to go and worship at any time and at any place and we only feera God/Allah our creator. We do not easily accept foreign taboos or beliefs those that turnish the image of GOD/ALLAH e.g same sex marriages and… Read more »
I must agree. Politicians do this because it benefits them. Some people may take lightly, unfortunately others may not. We are all Malawians and outsiders view us as such let us learn to love and respect each other. no tribe is superior or inferior to the other. if we unite as a people and refuse to be divided by politics, media,religion, tribe etc Malawi can benefit. United we stand.
Words of wisdom, Malawi must unites indeed.
We thank him for the concern but Malawi has not reached that state. The problem are the old people in DPP who think they will die while in government posts.
Malawi will never have a tribal War. Even in the USA political parties are strong in different regions, Republicans predominantly in the South, Democrats in East and West coast. Stop spreading these false narratives, all over the world people vote based on regionalism, it’s unfortunate that our regions are divided based on tribes.
I feel like refusing to hear this message is just that we are close and very close to what the guy has said, that’s how it started. Is Malawi America? Americans are rich than Malawians, so the fight may start from here as we speak. Choose to ignore but this is true. I guess you are a Cadet.