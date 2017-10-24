Silver Strikers have confessed that it would be tough to have a realistic chance of winning Malawi’s top flight league, TNM Super League following a dismal performance over the weekend.

Silver were fluffed a chance to stake their claim on the title bid after being held to a one-all draw on Saturday against less fancied Blantyre United at MDC Stadium in Blantyre and another shocking 1-0 to Red Lions causing them to end their unbeaten run.

Silver Strikers general secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said they have made life unnecessarily difficult for themselves.

“We have seven games remaining. We don’t get defeated easily. We know the bid for the title is no longer in our hands but anything can happen,” he said.

Reacting to the record breaking loss to Red Lions, Nyirenda said they were not lucky to concede the goal.

Team manager Francis Songo also echoed the general secretary reaction to the weekend’s results.

“It has been a bad weekend. We did not perform well. We will still fight on but it will be difficult,” he said.

The dropping of the five points have seen Nyasa Big Bullets displacing Silver on second position as Be Forward Wanderers have now opened an eight point gap with Silver.

Bullets, who are facing their arch rivals Wanderers on Saturday, are trailing by seven points which will create an interesting finale among the top three.

Silver and Bullets would also be battling for position two while pursuing the title bid with Nomads in the remaining seven games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :