TN Stars gives striking players ultimatum to return or leave

TN Stars Football Club Management has warned its players against the continued training and game boycott.

This comes after the team failed to fulfill two last week fixtures in the North leading to forfeiting of points.

The club is also likely to be slapped with a fine by the league administrators Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

The players claim the club owes them a lot of money but while admitting financial challenges, Director of Communications and Operations Wisdom Chimgwede insists the players have been pocketing their salaries.

But Chimgwede admitted that they owe the players game bonuses for a couple of matches.

Chimgwede speaking inside Zodiak Radio’s TNM Super League Soccer Show aired on September 2 2019 assured all TN Stars supporters that all will be well and that the team will finish all its remaining thirteen games of the 2019 Poko Poko TNM Super League Season.

He has therefore called upon all players to report for duties by Tuesday or else face expulsion.

“Those willing to come back to work have up to Tuesday [3rd September, 2019] to report for duties otherwise the train is leaving. Those who do not come then automatically they have opened an exit door for themselves,” Chimgwede said.

According to fixture released by Sulom, TN Stars next fixture is on Wednesday next week the September 11 2019.

They will face Blue Eagles away at the Nankhaka Stadium.

Meanwhile, the management is calling upon all sons and daughters who hails from Kasungu District where the team is based to financially assist the club.

TN Stars is the first team in the history of Malawi football to play in the elite league.

The team is currently on position six with 27 points from 17 games.

