TN Stars prey on Mafco to collect full points: Malawi TNM Super League

Rookies TN Stars’ Sunday consolidated their impressive run in the TNM Super league when they registered a 2-1 win over Salima based soldiers, Mafco 2-1 played ta Kasungu stadium.

Coming from 4-3 defeat away to Moyale Barracks last week in Mzuzu, the new kids on the block put aside their worries to come from behind and collect maximum points.

TN Stars have claimed wins over Masters Security, Civil Sporting and Azam Tigers and have lost to current leaders. Silver Strikers, second placed Nyasa Big Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks.

Mafco drew first blood in the 7th minute through Kingsley Nkhonjera who headed home a Zikholi Nguluwe’s free kick.

The rookies were not their usual self for the good part of the first half playing long balls instead of their smooth flowing passing football.

It was at the interval when former Nyasa Bullets and Silver Strikers centre forward, Tizgowele Kumwenda drew level sending the TN Stars faithfuls into frenzy.

Second half saw an improved TN Stars side and just after honour mark, TNM Super League top goal scorer, Stain Dave scored his 9th goal of the season and second for his team.

In the dying minutes, Mafco’s Nguluwe hit the cross bar with a free kick much to the relief of TN faithfuls.

MAFCO coach, Tione Mhone said it was a good game but he has to accept the outcome.

“I will work with my players to make sure the mistakes we made are ironed out,” he said.

Missing their playmaker, China Chirwa due to suspension, TN Stars Coach Meke Mwase described the game as a difficult one

“It was somehow a difficult game but we prevailed. We didn’t have China yes, he is our player but we signed all the other players and they performed well,” he added.

The issue of poor officiation resurfaced with both coaches not amused with the referee.

.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :