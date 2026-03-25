TNM Reaffirms Multi-Million Dollar Investment in Network Upgrade to Improve Customer Experience

Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to investing in new network equipment as part of efforts to modernise its infrastructure and improve customer experience across the country.

TNM Chief Executive Officer, Michel Herbert, made the remarks in Blantyre during a special tour by the company’s board of its Limbe shops. The visit included inspections of newly installed equipment, call centre operations, and customer service areas, with board members appreciating how services are being delivered to customers.

Herbert said TNM is placing strong emphasis on upgrading its network to ensure customers enjoy faster, more reliable services.

“At TNM, we always value our customers, and our goal is to ensure that we provide quality services at all times,” he said.

He revealed that the company has invested over 30 million US dollars in new network equipment, which is expected to be fully installed in the coming weeks.

“Once these installations are complete, our customers will experience improved call quality and faster internet speeds, especially when using platforms such as YouTube and other data-intensive services,” Herbert added.

The TNM CEO also disclosed that the company is exploring the use of artificial intelligence to detect and resolve network challenges more efficiently.

In addition, TNM has introduced a new “Rollover” initiative, allowing customers to carry forward unused data bundles instead of losing them upon expiry.

“Previously, this benefit was limited to customers purchasing monthly data bundles. We have now extended it to include those who buy smaller bundles so that no one is left behind,” explained Herbert.

Meanwhile, TNM Board Chairperson, Ted Sauti Phiri, expressed satisfaction with the company’s progress, describing it as a clear indication that TNM is moving in the right direction.

Phiri emphasised that the board will continue providing full support to management to ensure the company maintains its position as a leading network provider in Malawi.

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