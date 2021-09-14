TNM shoots ICAM in the arm: Donates K12m for Annual Lake Conference proceedings

Malawi’s premier and pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider, Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) has, out of corporate benevolence, given a cool K12 million to Institute of Chartered Accounts (Icam) to help them run smoothly this year’s lakeshore conference.

The telecommunications giant, TNM has sponsored the annual conference under the Out of the World category, which is pegged at K10 million.

The conference, slated from Thursday, September 16 – 18, 2021 will be held under the theme: “Tough Economic Terrain.”

According to TNM’s Chief Finance Officer, Peter Kadzitche, the contribution signifies appreciation to accountants for their role in the society and a need to have a homegrown approach to grow local and indigenous businesses and the economy at large.

Said Kadzitche: “Accountants are integral to the society beyond keeping and interpreting financial records.

“As a Malawian company, we felt obliged to support ICAM in that category because of the remarkable role the body plays in promoting the economic development of the country.”

Kadzitche said that the values set to be discussed during the conference are of great importance to the country.

“Throughout the gathering, accountants will contextualize activities geared to propel economic milestones for Malawi.

“Therefore, this is our commitment towards making Malawi’s accounting profession vibrant while contributing to the growth of Malawi in line with our purpose of transforming lives,” he said.

Kadzitche added that TNM believes that ICAM’s conference provides a platform for professionals to share new ideas, measure the successes and shortfalls for the common good of businesses.

According to ICAM’s Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Francis Chinjoka Gondwe, the gesture reaffirms that the two institutions have a common purpose of sustaining the economy amid the challenges.

“Currently the economy is sailing through a turbulent environment due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the conference, participants will discuss the challenges and come up with solutions going forward,” said Chinjoka.

He, therefore, expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of the cordial relationship between ICAM and TNM.

“This donation from TNM is massive it will go a long way in meeting the expenses of the conference. We are happy for the cordial relationship with our partner TNM,” he said.

Telekom Networks Malawi is a pioneer telecommunications service provider in Malawi.

Established in 1995, is the oldest telecommunications company in that line of business in the country.

The telco is a subsidiary of Press Corporation Limited, the largest business conglomerate in Malawi.

