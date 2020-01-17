TNM Super League awards set for today

The TNM Super League awards are set for this Friday where champions Nyasa Big Bullets is expected to be crowned Champions.

That long-awaited moment is finally here and Bullets have every reason to walk tall in town as their team will be the centre of attraction at a glittering award ceremony where league sponsor TNM will be rewarding top performers for the just ended season.

Mount Soche Hotel , the venue of the event that will officially mark the end of the 2019 season, will temporarily be painted red and white as the People’s Team celebrate their crowning.

Bullets, will get K15 million for claiming the title .

TNM Plc Public Relations Officer Limbani Nsapato said a colourful ceremony awaits the champions and other prize winners.

Nsapato said TNM has put together a glittering ceremony to honour the 2019 champions and other prize winners.

“The moment that all soccer fans and stakeholders have been waiting for is here, and we at TNM Plc are ready to make it historic and memorable,” he said.

High profile people like the Minister of Sports, Fifa Council member and Fam [Football Association of Malawi] President Walter Nyamirandu are expected to grace the occasion.

Also Club owners, Sulom [Super League of Malawi] officials and other football dignitaries will also be present.

Nsapato said apart from crowning the champions, there will also awards for the best goalkeeper, top goal scorer, best midfielder, best defender, most improved player, best referee and player of the season.

Other awards include best technical panel, best team management, most improved club, Fair Play team, most disciplined supporters, leading team first round.

Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda said attendance is strictly by invitation to ensure that there is order at the event.

TNM has made some changes to the awards gala by separating the media awards component from the clubs awards event.

The media awards are being judged by an independent panel coordinated by TNM’s media agency, FD Communications Ltd. The awards will be presented in a few weeks’ time.

