Tobacco Bill to be tabled in next parley sitting – Kawale

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale has disclosed that the Tobacco Bill will be tabled during the forthcoming sitting of parliament.

Kawale made the remarks during a press conference to update on the Grower Registration and Licensing exercise for 2023/2024 Tobacco Growing Season.

Government and its stakeholders have been reviewing the 2019 Tobacco Bill to align with the international Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

“We have reviewed Tobacco Bill after thorough consultations, and It is expected to come into parliament anytime sooner when members resumes deliberations,” he said.

Kawale further said the bill has incorporated issues of eliminating child labour, afforestation and other issues to meet international standards.

He however said government continues to engage international buyers to ensure competitions on the market with the latest being China.

According to him, the just ended Tobacco Marketing Season, the country sold 120. 5 million kgs and earned $282.618 million jumping with 55 per cent from 2022 which had 85 million kgs, making $182 million.

This year the leaf had an average price of $2.35 per kilogramme, which was much better than the $2.14 per the green gold attracted in 2022.