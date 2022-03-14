Tobacco Commission plants 15, 000 trees in Dowa

The Tobacco Commission (TC) has planted 15, 000 trees in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kayembe in Dowa district.

Speaking at Kayembe Full Primary School, TC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga, said trees are a critical element in protection of the environment.

“Everyone in the community need to take a role in protecting and taking care of the trees,” he said.

Malunga said environmental issues are one of the critical components of the Malawi 2063 development aspirations.

“We want to join efforts aimed at protecting the environment as part of the pursuit of that national agenda,” he said.

Malunga disclosed that the Commission will be rewarding the community that has scored higher than others.

The Commission will be monitoring on how the communities are taking care of the trees in their areas, he said.

Malunga however said taking care of trees is one way of making the country’s tobacco more attractive on the global market.

In her remarks, T/A Kayembe expressed for the commission’s decision to take the tree planting exercise to her area.

