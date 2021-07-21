Tonse Govt urged to address governance lapses, corruption and abuse of power to avoid triggering mass protests

The Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and the Youth and Society (YAS) have advised the Tonse Alliance administration to address high level corruption, abuse of power and political and governance lapses, which may trigger citizens to take to the streets.

In a statement issued as part of the 10th anniversary of the July 20 killings by heavy-handed police officers, CHRR and YAS observe that most of the issues that compelled citizens to take to the streets on July 20, 2011 are still standing today.

“We wish to remind the Tonse administration that one of the issues that triggered the July 20 demos was high-level corruption and abuse of power by authorities at the time. Malawians were also angered by nepotistic tendencies by the executive, characterised by appointment of family members and friends into various government positions,” reads the statement.

CHRR executive director Michael Kaiyatsa has co-signed the statement with his YAS counterpart, Charles Kajoloweka.

Kaiyatsa and Kajoloweka say it is disheartening to note that corruption continues to this day and, if recent reports by Transparency International (TI) and other governance institutions are anything to by, corruption has, in fact, worsened in the last few years despite promises by the leadership to eradicate it.

The duo has also observed that nepotism continues to rear its ugly face even under the new administration, citing the recent appointments of President Lazarus Chakwera’s daughter and Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima’s mother-in-law as diplomats.

“We further wish to remind the Tonse administration that another reason why people took to the streets on July 20, 2011, was to protest against the passing of bad laws. Amidst widespread public condemnation, the then Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration had abused its parliamentary majority to pass a number of retrogressive laws, including an amendment to the Police Act empowering the Police to search people’s houses without a warrant, and an amendment to Section 46 of the Penal Code allowing the Minister of Information to ban publications ‘deemed to be contrary to the public interest’,” narrate Kaiyatsa and Kajoloweka.

They add, “To the disappointment of many Malawians today, the Tonse administration is repeating the same mistake, as evidenced by the recent passing of the controversial Labour Relations (Amendment) Bill of 2021, which seeks to severely restrict worker’s right to strike. CHRR and YAS warn authorities in the Tonse administration that such blatant abuse of power and executive arrogance is a recipe for disaster.”

CHRR and YAS have further warned authorities against continued disregard of the observations and recommendations made by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry that was instituted to investigate the July 20 killings.

Among other things, the inquiry had urged District Commissioners (DCs) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to avoid delay tactics when they receive notices of demonstrations.

However, CHRR and YAS have observed that such delay tactics continue, especially with regard to anti-government demonstrations.

They have described this as regrettable and unconstitutional act, which has led to tensions manifested by violence during demonstrations after the notification has been granted.

“The inquiry also recommended that the police should be professional by refraining from being seen as favouring the ruling side during demonstrations. Contrary to this recommendation, we have seen the police in recent demos acting more or less like a governing party military arm. The 2011 inquiry had also faulted the police on crowd management during demonstrations. However, what we have seen is that our police still has capacity challenges when it comes to crowd control, a situation that has often seen them unnecessarily firing teargas and rubber bullets against protesters,” say Kaiyatsa and Kajoloweka.

CHRR and YAS have since called upon the Tonse administration to refer to the July 20 civil society petition and remind themselves of the concerns that triggered the anti-government demonstrations; take immediate and effective measures to address people’s persistent concerns, including high-level corruption, nepotism and promulgation of bad laws and to take immediate steps to protect people’s rights to freedom of assembly, expression and association and remove all impediments to the exercise of these rights.

The activists further urge the Chakwera administration to pay a listening ear to the concerns of Malawians and withhold assent to the Labour Relations Act Amendment Bill; compensate all remaining family members and relatives of people who were killed during the July 20 demonstrations and investigate all killings related to recent protests, including the killing of Justin Phiri who died on 24 September 2019 in police custody in Mzuzu, and arrest and prosecute his killers.

Phiri was among approximately 20 individuals who were arrested and charged with inciting violence during a September 19 public demonstration in Karonga.

“We further call upon the current administration to arrest and prosecute all those implicated in the killing of Robert Chasowa, a student and political activist, who was found dead on the campus of Malawi University Polytechnic on 24 September 2011, prosecute all police officers implicated in rape of women girls at Nsundwe, M’bwatalika and surrounding locations, arrest and prosecute all those who killed police officer, Usuman Imedi, at Nsundwe, update the nation on progress of the case of the petrol bombing of the UTM office in Area 24, Lilongwe, which resulted in the killing of three members of the Tambala family and update the nation on progress of the case of Issa Njaunju,” thus conclude Kaiyatsa and Kajoloweka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!