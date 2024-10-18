Top DJ, Naxy-P, at Blue Elephant this Saturday for Jersey Party: “Wear your soccer jersey, lets party.”

One of Malawi top-notch DJ, DJ Naxy-P, will be playing at Blue Elephant in Blantyre this Saturday for a Jersey Party where revelers are advised to come wearing their favorite soccer jersey.

The party, which will be hosted by rapper Rinna, will also feature other DJs such as DJ Super G and DJ Mutchie.

In an interview, DJ Naxy-P said this is one of its kind grand party where lots of prizes will be showered to people coming to be party of the gathering.

“You know it’s a week of different soccer activities in EPL, La Liga and even in our country. We want to celebrate this soccer weekend together. So we want people to come in their favourite jerseys so we colour Blue Elephant,” he said.

The party has K3000 as entry fee and scheduled to start at 6pm till late.

