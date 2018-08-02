Train controlling officer hit to death by locomotive in Lilongwe

What started as a normal operation at Kanengo Railway Station ended in tragedy when a locomotive hit to death the Station Master following a communication breakdown between him and the locomotive’s driver.

Spokesperson for Kanengo Police, Salomy Zgambo Chibwana said the incident occurred on Tuesday around 15:00hrs and identified the deceased as Vincent Akim, aged 26.

On the material day, according to Chibwana, the victim was controlling a locomotive which was to hook with a trailer carrying bags of fertiliser.

“Vincent was communicating with the driver of locomotive through a wireless radio, a system that is used there. But it appears there was a communication failure as the two could not hear each other. Vincent was advising the driver to stop, but he could not stop kept reversing and ended up hitting the Station Master who was to join the locomotive and the trailer.

“People tried to rescue him but it was too late as the locomotive crushed his waist and he died on the spot. Postmortem indicated that death was due to shock and loss of blood,” explained Chibwana.

Akim hailed from Mwandawaka village, Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji district.

