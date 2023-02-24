Tropical Cyclone Freddy moving westwards away from Madagascar towards Mozambique

Following the warning by the United Nations (UN) department of safety & security in Zambia of an intense Tropical Cyclone Freddy in the coming days, Malawi’s Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services assures the public that it is and will continue to monitor its movement and strength for any possible impacts on Malawi weather.

But at its current position, the Tropical Cyclone Freddy has no impact on Malawi weather and in its report on Wednesday evening, the Meteorological Department said Cyclone Freddy was in the Mozambique Channel moving westwards away from Madagascar — tracking towards Mozambique.

“After having weakened considerably following its crossing over Madagascar, Freddy is expected to re-intensify as it crosses the Mozambique Channel before landing on Friday morning near Beira on the coast of Mozambique.

On Tuesday February 21, a UN statement in Zambia warned of the cyclone, describing as “intense” and likely to affect Zambia and its neighbouring Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe as well as South Africa, Eswatini and Botswana.

The statement said the Cyclone may cause dangerous storm surge, flooding and damaging winds and quoted reports from SADC-Climate Services Centre saying in the coming days from Tuesday was expected to make landfall in different parts, which will involve heavy rainfall with flash floods.

It further said: “The situation may occasion a high risk of dangerous storm surge, flooding and strong/damaging wind especially in locations on the storm’s path in Zambia and indications are that the Southern Province will be most affected and some parts of Central and Eastern Provinces.

The Zambia Meteorological Department and the Disaster Management & Mitigation Unit were reported to be coordinating with counterparts in neighbouring countries to monitor the situation.

But Malawi’s Met Department immediately issued its own update, indicating that Cyclone Freddy was expected to make landfall on Tuesday evening over eastern coast of Madagascar while gradually slowing down and continue westwards track.

The cyclone was moving at a speed of about 28km/hour with estimated maximum wind speed of 215km/hour then was expected to enter the Mozambique Channel on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, the Met Department reported that the cyclone was still moving at a speed of about 28km/hour with estimated maximum wind speed reduced to 75 km/hour.

The Department still maintained that at its current position, the Cyclone Freddy has no impact on Malawi weather but also announced that another cyclone has developed in the Indian Ocean, but it is far away from the African continent.

It is currently a moderate tropical storm named Enala and the Department assures the public that they will continue to monitor the movement and strength of both cyclones for any possible impacts on Malawi weather, which will be communicated to the nation accordingly.

The report also said rains are expected to continue over most areas of Malawi which will be locally heavy due to the influence of Inter Tropical Convergence Zone oscillating over Malawi.

“Potential threat of flash flooding is high, therefore, the general public is strongly advised to be on alert and avoid crossing flooded waters and streams.

For further information, the public is advised to contact:

The Director; Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services; P.O. Box 1808; Blantyre

Tel:( 265) 882 266 579

Email: [email protected] mw

Web: www.metmalawi.gov.mw

Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/malawi.weather

WhatsApp: +265 995 155 050