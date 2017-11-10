Tumaini Festival holding an after party at Gritthas camp

Tumaini Festival is organising an after party to be held at Gritthas Camp in Lilongwe on Friday, as a gesture of gratitude to their stakeholders after a successful festival which took place at Dzaleka Refugee Camp on November 4.

Festival Founder and Director, Menes La Plume said: “We have been working hard for almost a year to make Tumaini Festival a success and I have to say, I was pleased with the ultimate result.

“We had 230 friends from around the world contributing money through a crowd funding campaign, also 67 acts from 11 nationalities donated their time and talents to the event.”

He added:”A good number of partners joined us for the festival to happen smoothly and we had over 10,000 people who attended the event.

“By showing appreciation to our stakeholders, we thought what better way is there to do it then hosting a celebratory after party for them?”

Tumaini Festival was founded in 2014 and since then, the event has happened annually and has grown with an amazing speed.

The festival has an impact on the refugees living at Dzaleka Refugee Camp as it brings hope to an environment of uncertainties, it also helps the refugees to interact with others from outside and celebrate togetherness by being exposed to Malawian cultures through arts.

