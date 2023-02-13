Turkey, Syria earthquake affect 22 Malawians

Government says the number of Malawi nationals affected by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has risen to 22 from eight.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson John Kabaghe so far no fatalities have been reported among Malawians in the devastating earthquake which has killed nearly 25,000 people in the two countries.

Kabaghe said those affected are being housed in temporary shelters as their houses are inhabitable.

He said the Malawi Embassy in Berlin is continuing with it’s search and rescue mission.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last week has left over one million people homeless.

