TV presenter Pauline Long’s Foundation to build K70m hospital in Dedza

In a bid to alleviate health challenges experienced by people in Traditional Authortity Kasumbu in Dedza, a United Kingdom based organization, TV presenter and philanthropist Pauline Long through her Pauline Long Entrepreneurship Foundation (PL), has unveiled plans to construct a K70-million modern hospital in the area.

Country Representative for foundation, Maccolins Mathias Chisale said his organization is committed to uplifting the lives of people especially women and girls from underprivileged backgrounds hence the plans to construct the modern facility.

Chisale further thanked the people of Group Village Head Tembwe for their commitment by pledging to mold bricks for the construction and providing security to the building materials for the hospital.

Group Village Tembwe said the project is a timely intervention as people from the area rely on Chikuse Health Centre which services more than 40,000 people and it has inadequate health personnel.

“Currently, the health centre has no running ambulance and that means expectant women who need special treatment at Dedza District Hospital which is 38 kilometers away have to hire a motor cycle at a cost of K14 000 or a car at K40 000 and only few can afford. Sometimes due to the road condition women give birth along the road which risks their lives and the newly born babies,” said the Village Head.

The modern clinic is expected to be completed by December 2019 and the foundation will run the hospital once it is finished and bring in health specialists.

The Pauline Long Entrepreneurship Foundation (PL) was founded by BENTV host Pauline Long, who is popular for the Pauline Long Show which airs on which airs on Sky 182 Channel. The global organization works to provide tools for leadership and entrepreneurship.

In Malawi, the foundation is also building multi-purpose women development centres in Kabuwa, Mzimba and plans are underway to construct a similar structure and a nursery school in Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba district.

