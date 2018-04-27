Two arrested for possession and selling baby’s umbilical cord in Phalombe

Malawi Police in Phalombe have arrested Denzio Roderick and Davison Molia for allegedly being found in possession of human tissue.

The two were arrested following a tip from a business man at Dulankhani Trading Centre in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mkanda in Mulanje to whom they offered the ‘goods’ for sale.

Phalombe Police Station Public Relations Officer, Innocent Moses said the two suspects went to the business man in the early hours of Wednesday with a baby’s umbilical cord which they offered at K350, 000.

“The business man (name withheld) told the suspects to wait for some time for him to get the money and instead of getting the money he went outside and made a call to the police alerting them about the two,” he explained.

Moses added that police rushed to the businessman’s house where they apprehended the two suspects.

Meanwhile, the suspects aged 49 and 41 respectively are in police custody while the police were still conducting further investigations, according to the police publicist.

He said the two culprits would appear before the court soon to answer a charge of being found in possession of human tissue contrary to section 129 of the penal code and attracts a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Roderick hails from Gowelo Village and Molia hails from Mandolo Village both in the area of Senior Chief Nkanda in Mulanje

