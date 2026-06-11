Two girls give birth during primary school exams in Mulanje

A heartbreaking incident has unfolded in Mulanje District, where two girls sitting for the 2026 Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination (PSLCE) gave birth while the exams were in progress.

The girls, who were candidates in the national examinations administered by the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), were forced to continue their exams from maternity wards as they nursed their newborn babies. The situation has sparked outrage and renewed calls for stronger action against child pregnancy and early marriages.

DC orders arrests

Mulanje District Commissioner (DC) Chriss Nawata has ordered the immediate arrest of the men responsible for impregnating the two girls.

Nawata made the directive during an emergency visit to one of the affected schools in the area of Traditional Authority Juma, where one of the girls had been learning before giving birth.

During the visit, the DC held discussions with traditional leaders, parents, teachers, and school management, stressing that the district will no longer tolerate abuse of school-going girls.

“We cannot allow our daughters to lose their future while adults who exploit them walk free,” Nawata said. “Anyone involved in impregnating school girls, facilitating early marriages, or shielding offenders will face the law.”

A wider crisis

The two births are not isolated incidents. Education statistics from Mulanje paint a disturbing picture of the challenges facing girls in the district.

Issue Number of girls affected Failed to sit for PSLCE due to pregnancy 38 Dropped out of school due to early marriages and pregnancies 405

These figures highlight the deep social and economic pressures pushing many girls out of school before completing their education.

Calls for collective action

Nawata urged traditional leaders, elected officials, teachers, parents, and community members to take a leading role in protecting girls from exploitation and keeping them in school.

He warned that his office would take action against anyone promoting or aiding early marriages, which remain one of the major drivers of school dropout among girls.

The human cost

Beyond the statistics are the lives of young girls whose education and childhood are being interrupted by pregnancy and motherhood.

Instead of focusing solely on their exams and dreams for the future, the two candidates were writing papers while recovering from childbirth and caring for newborns. Their situation has touched many in the district and reignited debate about the need for stronger child protection systems, reproductive health education, and enforcement of laws against child abuse and early marriage.

Community leaders and education advocates say the incident should serve as a wake-up call for Malawi to intensify efforts to keep girls safe, in school, and able to pursue their futures without fear or exploitation.

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