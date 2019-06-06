Two shot as police, MCP supporters clash over electoral results protest: 2 MPs nabbed, more arrests looming

Malawi police have shot and severely wounded a man and a woman in Lilongwe on Thursday as riot officers dispersed stone-throwing opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters protesting the May 21 Tripartite Elections results.

Two people shot in the clashes had yet to be identified.

The man was shot in the face while a woman is reported to have been shot in the leg. They have both since been rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital .

Nyasa Times is yet to verify whether the MCP supporters have been shot with a rubber bullet or live ammunition.

The law enforcers have also arrested two Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislators in Lilongwe suspected to be ring leaders of violent protests the opposition party is holding over the election.

Police have arrested Alfred Jiya, Lilongwe city centre MP and his colleague, Ulemu Msungama, legislator for Lilongwe city south east constituency.

Reports indicate the law enforcers are looking for MCP director for youth Richard Chimwendo Banda on the charges of inciting violence.

There have been running battles between MCP cadres and the police at the city centre in the Capital City as the MCP faithful wanted to make another protest march.

US outgoing ambassador Virginia Palmer and MCP president Lazarus Chakwera were caught in the cross fire as they were locked up in a meeting at the party headquarters building.

Also caught in the cross fire were journalists who went to cover the demonstrations but found themselves making news after they went scampering looking for cover following the spray of tear gas by the police.

The tear gas also affected work in nearby buildings including the US embassy which is very close to the MCP headquarters building.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :