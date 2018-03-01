UDF MP tells Malawi govt to deal with Cashgate suspects in power and ‘China-type’ products

United Democratic Front (UDF) legislator has said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government should stop being selective in dealing with Cashgate cases as it should to deal with suspects of the looting under its watch, including those in the corridors of power.

Mangochi Nkungulu member of Parliament (MP) Aisha Mambo said this in Parliament when she observed Mid-Year Budget Review Statement indicates that the rise in domestic borrowing was ‘Cash-gate’ created including the donors’ withdrawal.

“Mr Speaker, Sir, I commend government for the efforts in bringing back some of the donors to support this country,” she said, adding “ In the same vein, Mr Speaker, Sir, I am asking government to bring to book all cash-gaters including those that are still in power. “

Mambo, who attracted applause from the backbenchers, continued: “I am saying this, Mr Speaker, Sir, because all these problems we are failing to solve today in the education, health, agriculture sectors and others are due to Cashgate which is happening in many ways in both the public and private institutions.”

The public looting, christened as Cashgate, has reportedly been taking place for a long time including during the rule of his president late Bingu wa Mutharika.

Mambo asked government to deal with corruption without fear or favour, pointing out that “little is being done to eradicate it.”

She said: “Mr Speaker, Sir, we are ruining this country by making our people poorer each passing day by giving them China-type products at the cost of Japan-type products.”

But Mwanza Central member of Parliament (MP) Davis Katsonga (DPP) standing on a point of order queried Mambo “a sweeping statement” that everything Chinese is not of good quality

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya sustained the point of order.

“It is indeed not in order for the Honourable Member to allege or to actually make a sweeping statement that everything Chinese is not of good quality,” said Msowoya.

“The same building [Parliament] you are sitting in, Honourable Member, is actually a Chinese donation. The cloth that the Honourable Chair is wearing is probably made from China and it lasts quite a long time. Actually it is five years now. I have not even seen any holes,” he said.

