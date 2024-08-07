UDF unsure of its convention dates, analyst sees financial challenges as cause

August 7, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

The party that former president Bakili Muluzi founded, United Democratic Front (UDF), appear to be in financial challenges, analysts argue, as till now it is yet to decide on new dates for its elective conference, following an indefinite shifting of the event to August 3 this year.

Bakili Muluzi : Founder of the party

Party spokesperson Yusuf Mwawa told Nyasatimes this afternoon that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet soon to set new dates for the convention. He says they are still receiving nomination forms from aspirants who missed the recent submission deadline.

Mwawa says that for the position of president, the party has only received nomination papers from a single aspirant, who is its former president, Atupele Muluzi.

On July 27, the UDF indefinitely shifted its national elective conference due to delays by aspirants to submit their nomination papers due to challenges in getting endorsements.

But a political expert, Ernest Thindwa, thinks the party and other opposition parties are facing a lack of financial resources to host such a big conference, hence being forced into postponements

 

